Nell Holcomb students learn 9-5-2-1-0 health message

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

It's easier to learn healthy habits when you're young.

That's why Cape Girardeau County health professionals teamed up to teach those habits to school children in the Nell Holcomb school district.

Nearly 70 students from Southeast Missouri State University helped spread the 9-5-2-1-0 health message in a first-of-its-kind effort on Tuesday.

Nine stands for nine hours of sleep, for instance.

The Nell Holcomb school nurse said it's all about eliminating unhealthy behaviors.

"Screen time, that a real issue, because there is so much time both at school, at home, the TV, the computer, there hand-held devices," Barbara Kinder said. "This leads to sedentary life styles, leading to childhood obesity. Same thing with the sugary drinks. So our main focus is to have healthy fit kids."

The college students will also learn from the program by taking their data back to the college classroom.

In addition to the nine hours of sleep, the other numbers stand for five servings of fruits and veggies, two or fewer hours of screen time, one hour of daily exercise and no sugary drinks.

