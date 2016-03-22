Woman accused of stealing pain pills from Cape Girardeau assiste - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Woman accused of stealing pain pills from Cape Girardeau assisted living center

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Amie M. Koch (Source: Scott County Sheriff's Office) Amie M. Koch (Source: Scott County Sheriff's Office)
Prescription medication found during search. (Source: Scott County Sheriff's Office) Prescription medication found during search. (Source: Scott County Sheriff's Office)
BENTON, MO (KFVS) -

A Benton, Missouri woman is accused of taking prescription pain medication from a Cape Girardeau nursing home where she worked.

Amie M. Koch, 36, was charged with six counts of possession of a controlled substance.

According to Scott County Sheriff Rick Walter, deputies responded to a home on County Road 405 on Friday, March 18 in reference to a child custody. While talking to both parties involved, deputies were told there were drugs and a large amount of medication allegedly being kept in Koch's room.

After searching the room, deputies say they found one Clonazepam, five Alprazolam, two Hydrocodone (500mg), 41 Hydrocodone (325mg), four Oxycodone and 59 Tramadol-Hydrochloride pills.

Deputies say all the pills are controlled substances.

They say they also found multiple non-controlled prescription pills. All of the pills found allegedly had multiple names of patients from the Lutheran Home in Cape Girardeau.

Koch allegedly admitted to taking the pills "to throw them away."

At the time, Koch was an employee of the Lutheran Home.

She was arrested and taken to the Scott County Jail. Her bond was set at $5,000 cash or surety.

