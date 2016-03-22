Heartland families turn to social media to keep tabs on family i - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Heartland families turn to social media to keep tabs on family in Belgium

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

The attacks in Belgium on Tuesday made it nearly impossible for families to make contact with their loved ones in Belgium.

One woman said she relied on Facebook to make sure her cousin was safe.

Leigh Segraves from Cape Girardeau said the second she saw what was happening in Belgium, she jumped on Facebook to find out if her family was near the location where the bombs went off.

Segraves' cousin Rebecca, her husband and their three-year-old son moved to Belgium a few months ago.

Right away, Segraves messaged her hoping to find her family members safe and sound, which they were.

The family told Segraves they had to explore their new home but when they learned of the magnitude of the attacks, they decided it would be safer to stay at home.

“When she got to school, school was still in session. They just halted them from going outside, so they are keeping the kids inside and they have called off field trips for the rest of the week just to keep them a little more safe,” said Segraves. “She was going to go and kind of tour because it is new to her but she decided to go home and keep an eye on the news."

Segraves said she still worries for them, but knows that fear won't keep them from enjoying their new home.

The family only just moved to the area five months ago and had plans on Tuesday to explore their new home, but those plans were called off after the city they are in was put on high alert.

The family also had plans to travel to Amsterdam after Easter, but are choosing to put off any travel outside their city of Ghent, Belgium until things settle down.

The family will return to Cape Girardeau in three years.

