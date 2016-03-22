Sheriff: Driver ran after crashing stolen vehicle on I-55 in Per - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Sheriff: Driver ran after crashing stolen vehicle on I-55 in Perry Co., MO

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
PERRY COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

Authorities say they have found a driver after he crashed a stolen vehicle on Interstate 55 and then ran on Tuesday, March 22.

According to Perry County Sheriff Gary Schaaf, the crash happened just before 4 p.m. near the 139 mile marker on northbound I-55.

He said the driver bailed out and ran into the woods.

Sheriff Schaaf said they later learned the vehicle was stolen out of Arkansas.

Authorities believe the man was wearing a red hoodie.

Officers with the Perry County Sheriff's Department, Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff's Department and the Missouri State Highway Patrol were searching for him.

The man has since been located.

    Reports: Austin bombings suspect dead

    The suspect is believed to be involved in a series of bombings in and near Austin, TX, that took place from March 2 to March 20.

    5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

    Akron couple faces felony after 2-year-old daughter froze to death on porch

    Two Akron parents have been charged with felony child endangering after their 2-year-old daughter froze to death on their front porch in February.

