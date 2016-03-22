Sheriff: Driver ran after crashing stolen vehicle on I-55 in Perry Co., MO

Authorities say they have found a driver after he crashed a stolen vehicle on Interstate 55 and then ran on Tuesday, March 22.

According to Perry County Sheriff Gary Schaaf, the crash happened just before 4 p.m. near the 139 mile marker on northbound I-55.

He said the driver bailed out and ran into the woods.

Sheriff Schaaf said they later learned the vehicle was stolen out of Arkansas.

Authorities believe the man was wearing a red hoodie.

Officers with the Perry County Sheriff's Department, Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff's Department and the Missouri State Highway Patrol were searching for him.

The man has since been located.

