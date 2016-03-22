Smoke smell from controlled burn in Carter Co. travels to St. Louis

The smell of smoke from a controlled burn in Carter County traveled all the way to St. Louis on Monday night, March 21.

A meteorologist at our sister station in St. Louis, KMOV, could see the smoke on a satellite image.

According to the Northern Reynolds County Fire Protection District on Facebook, the smoke also settled there.

The fire department went on to explain that as the temperature dropped and humidity rose, the smoke would settle.

