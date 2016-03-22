Deputies investigating deadly crash in Marshall Co., KY

The Marshall County Sheriff's Office responded to a deadly single-vehicle crash on Little Bear HWY on Monday night, March 21.

Deputies were dispatched to the intersection of Little Bear HWY and Lakeview Club Lane shortly after 10:30 p.m Monday after receiving a report of a single-vehicle collision.

Authorities learned that Guy Silkwood, 47 of Gilbertsville, was driving a red 2000 Dodge Caravan in the eastbound lane on Little Bear HWY. For unknown reasons, Silkwood lost control of the vehicle, causing it to roll multiple times. Silkwood was ejected from the vehicle.

Silkwood's passenger, identified as Steve Cunningham, 54, of Gilbertsville, was able to free himself from the vehicle.

Silkwood was transported to Marshall County Hospital and later flown to Vanderbilt Medical Center where he later died.

Deputies suspect alcohol to be a contributing factor in the crash and the investigation remains ongoing.

The Marshall County Sheriff's Office was assisted on the scene by the East Marshall Fire Department, Marshall County EMS and Air Evac.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.