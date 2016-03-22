Deputies investigating deadly crash in Marshall Co., KY - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Deputies investigating deadly crash in Marshall Co., KY

Written by Joshua Murray, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

The Marshall County Sheriff's Office responded to a deadly single-vehicle crash on Little Bear HWY on Monday night, March 21.

Deputies were dispatched to the intersection of Little Bear HWY and Lakeview Club Lane shortly after 10:30 p.m Monday after receiving a report of a single-vehicle collision.

Authorities learned that Guy Silkwood, 47 of Gilbertsville, was driving a red 2000 Dodge Caravan in the eastbound lane on Little Bear HWY. For unknown reasons, Silkwood lost control of the vehicle, causing it to roll multiple times. Silkwood was ejected from the vehicle.

Silkwood's passenger, identified as Steve Cunningham, 54, of Gilbertsville, was able to free himself from the vehicle.

Silkwood was transported to Marshall County Hospital and later flown to Vanderbilt Medical Center where he later died.

Deputies suspect alcohol to be a contributing factor in the crash and the investigation remains ongoing.

The Marshall County Sheriff's Office was assisted on the scene by the East Marshall Fire Department, Marshall County EMS and Air Evac.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • breaking

    Reports: Austin bombings suspect dead

    Reports: Austin bombings suspect dead

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 5:54 AM EDT2018-03-21 09:54:40 GMT

    The suspect is believed to be involved in a series of bombings in and near Austin, TX, that took place from March 2 to March 20.

    The suspect is believed to be involved in a series of bombings in and near Austin, TX, that took place from March 2 to March 20.

  • 5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:55 PM EDT2018-03-20 22:55:29 GMT

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

  • Akron couple faces felony after 2-year-old daughter froze to death on porch

    Akron couple faces felony after 2-year-old daughter froze to death on porch

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 4:45 AM EDT2018-03-21 08:45:56 GMT
    Tierra M. Williams, 22, and Dariaun D. Parker, 24, of Akron, have been charged with felony child endangering. (Source: Akron Police Department)Tierra M. Williams, 22, and Dariaun D. Parker, 24, of Akron, have been charged with felony child endangering. (Source: Akron Police Department)

    Two Akron parents have been charged with felony child endangering after their 2-year-old daughter froze to death on their front porch in February.

    Two Akron parents have been charged with felony child endangering after their 2-year-old daughter froze to death on their front porch in February.

Powered by Frankly