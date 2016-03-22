Carterville, IL announces renovation project for Cannon Park - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Carterville, IL announces renovation project for Cannon Park

Written by Joshua Murray, Digital Producer
(Courtesy of the City of Carterville) (Courtesy of the City of Carterville)
CARTERVILLE, IL (KFVS) -

With the help of a donation form a local foundation, the city of Carterville, Illinois has approved a construction project that will add new facilities and repair existing ones at Cannon Park.

The $300,612 donation from the foundation will go towards building a concession facility, a restroom and a storage facility on the east end of the park.

The new concession facility will serve the little league football and soccer fields located off of Dent Street. Plans for the project also include connecting the existing restrooms at Cannon Park near the pavilion and the lake to a sanitary sewage system.

Construction is expected to begin sometime this year.

