Sikeston student receives gift from Rams after writing to team

An act of kindness has made a Sikeston student's day and his story might just make yours, too.

Seventeen-year-old Darian Vance has been writing letters to football teams for two years. He never heard back from any of them, until recently.

Now, Darian’s big wish has been more than granted.

“It was the best feeling ever,” Darian Vance said.

Darian is a young man of little words, but when he got this gift his smile said it all.

“His face just lit up and he was very excited,” teacher Carrie Corso said.

Corso said writing letters is Darian’s thing. He loves it, especially writing to football teams. However, for two years, he got nothing in return.

“He would ask me every day, did I get something in the mail? And it was heartbreaking to tell him no not today,” Corso said.

Still, Darian’s perseverance and persistence pressed on.

“It’s sometimes very easy when you’re discouraged to give up and he never did that; and I think that is very inspiring and very heartwarming,” Corso said.

One day, he received a small gift from the Rams. Darian was thrilled, but thanks to compassion and coincidence, it didn’t stop there.

“I met a girl on my plane, just started talking to her. She told me she is moving to Los Angeles and she works for the Rams. And I was like, I told her, I’ve got to tell you a story about one of my students,” Corso said.

That simple "thank you" turned into another act of kindness from the Rams. Darian now has a signed Tavon Austin Jersey along with a handwritten card. He said he never imagined he’d get anything like this; and even though he isn’t crazy about the team’s recent move, he’s still a big fan.

“I don’t like that they moved. They should stay in St. Louis,” Darian said.

As for the Austin jersey, Darian said he won’t be wearing it. Instead, he’s framing it and hanging it on the wall.

Many people praise Carrie Corso on Facebook for going above and beyond to put a smile on her students face, but she gives all the credit to Darian and the Rams. She said she was just doing her job.

