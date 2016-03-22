Sikeston student receives gift from Rams after writing to team - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Sikeston student receives gift from Rams after writing to team

Written by Kadee Brosseau, Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
SIKESTON, MO (KFVS) -

An act of kindness has made a Sikeston student's day and his story might just make yours, too.

Seventeen-year-old Darian Vance has been writing letters to football teams for two years. He never heard back from any of them, until recently.

Now, Darian’s big wish has been more than granted.  

“It was the best feeling ever,” Darian Vance said.

Darian is a young man of little words, but when he got this gift his smile said it all.

“His face just lit up and he was very excited,” teacher Carrie Corso said.

Corso said writing letters is Darian’s thing. He loves it, especially writing to football teams. However, for two years, he got nothing in return.

“He would ask me every day, did I get something in the mail? And it was heartbreaking to tell him no not today,” Corso said.

Still, Darian’s perseverance and persistence pressed on.

“It’s sometimes very easy when you’re discouraged to give up and he never did that; and I think that is very inspiring and very heartwarming,” Corso said.

One day, he received a small gift from the Rams. Darian was thrilled, but thanks to compassion and coincidence, it didn’t stop there.

“I met a girl on my plane, just started talking to her. She told me she is moving to Los Angeles and she works for the Rams. And I was like, I told her, I’ve got to tell you a story about one of my students,” Corso said.

That simple "thank you" turned into another act of kindness from the Rams. Darian now has a signed Tavon Austin Jersey along with a handwritten card. He said he never imagined he’d get anything like this; and even though he isn’t crazy about the team’s recent move, he’s still a big fan.

“I don’t like that they moved. They should stay in St. Louis,” Darian said.

As for the Austin jersey, Darian said he won’t be wearing it. Instead, he’s framing it and hanging it on the wall.

Many people praise Carrie Corso on Facebook for going above and beyond to put a smile on her students face, but she gives all the credit to Darian and the Rams. She said she was just doing her job.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • breaking

    Reports: Austin bombings suspect dead

    Reports: Austin bombings suspect dead

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 5:54 AM EDT2018-03-21 09:54:40 GMT

    The suspect is believed to be involved in a series of bombings in and near Austin, TX, that took place from March 2 to March 20.

    The suspect is believed to be involved in a series of bombings in and near Austin, TX, that took place from March 2 to March 20.

  • 5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:55 PM EDT2018-03-20 22:55:29 GMT

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

  • Akron couple faces felony after 2-year-old daughter froze to death on porch

    Akron couple faces felony after 2-year-old daughter froze to death on porch

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 4:45 AM EDT2018-03-21 08:45:56 GMT
    Tierra M. Williams, 22, and Dariaun D. Parker, 24, of Akron, have been charged with felony child endangering. (Source: Akron Police Department)Tierra M. Williams, 22, and Dariaun D. Parker, 24, of Akron, have been charged with felony child endangering. (Source: Akron Police Department)

    Two Akron parents have been charged with felony child endangering after their 2-year-old daughter froze to death on their front porch in February.

    Two Akron parents have been charged with felony child endangering after their 2-year-old daughter froze to death on their front porch in February.

Powered by Frankly