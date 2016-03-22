WANTED: Paducah man accused of assaulting 2 halfway house employees

The Paducah Police Department is looking for a man accused of assaulting two halfway house employees.

Lovell G. Martin, 43, of Paducah, was charged with third degree assault and parole violation.

According to police, Martin assaulted the two employees at the state-run halfway house at 621 Clarence Gaines St. at about 6 p.m. on February 26. He then ran away.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 270-444-8550 or Crime Stoppers at 443-TELL. You can also click here to leave a tip.

