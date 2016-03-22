Poplar Bluff senior earns John T. Belcher Scholarship

Ethan Glick, a senior at Poplar Bluff High School, has been awarded the regional John T. Belcher Scholarship ($750) and also has a chance for another $1,000 in the statewide competition.

This scholarship program was established by the Missouri School Boards Association (MSBA) through the Future Builders Foundation.

R-1 Superintendent Chris Hon announced the award during a special recognition at a school board meeting on Thursday, March 17.

“We had four very good qualified applicants, but your essay was top-notch,” school board member Gary Simmons said. “It came down to you being the very best one to represent MSBA.”

Only 17 students out of 200 who applied were selected based on their academic strengths, extracurricular activities and essays.

Glick said he plans to attend the University of Missouri in Columbia. He will receive his award during the spring meeting next month at The Landing in Van Buren.

