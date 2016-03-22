Marble Hill woman celebrates 105th birthday - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Marble Hill woman celebrates 105th birthday

Written by Nichole Cartmell, Digital Producer
Connie Mayfield turns 105 on March 22. (Source: Tara Donley) Connie Mayfield turns 105 on March 22. (Source: Tara Donley)
MARBLE HILL, MO (KFVS) -

Connie Mayfield turns 105 on Tuesday, March 22.

She will celebrate the big day with her family in Marble Hill, Mo.

Mayfield's family says she is still as sharp as a tack.

For more than 40 years, you could find Mayfield inside the classroom teaching kindergarten.

Mayfield says teaching children has kept her young because they say things that keep her smiling.

When asked what advice she has for others, Mayfield says enjoy life and make the best with what you have.

Mayfield has four siblings still living including three sisters and a brother.

