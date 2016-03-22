Marble Hill woman celebrates 105th birthday

Connie Mayfield turns 105 on Tuesday, March 22.

She will celebrate the big day with her family in Marble Hill, Mo.

Mayfield's family says she is still as sharp as a tack.

For more than 40 years, you could find Mayfield inside the classroom teaching kindergarten.

Mayfield says teaching children has kept her young because they say things that keep her smiling.

When asked what advice she has for others, Mayfield says enjoy life and make the best with what you have.

Mayfield has four siblings still living including three sisters and a brother.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.