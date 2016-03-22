Sheriff's Office: Man shoots brother over garage dispute

The Williamson County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a dispute over a garage allegedly led to one brother shooting another.

Clive Lemasters, 68, was charged with aggravated domestic battery with a firearm. His bond was set for $25,000 or $2,500 cash.

According to deputies, at about 8:55 p.m. on Monday, March 21 they received a 911 call about a property dispute. The caller, 68-year-old Clive Lemasters, said his brother was taking his sister's car out of a garage whose ownership was being disputed.

Deputies say the sheriff's office has dealt with the Lemasters family "several times concerning the civil issue of who claims ownership of the garage."

During the first call, Clive Lemasters allegedly said he was going to get his shotgun and stop his brother.

A few minutes later, deputies say they received another 911 call claiming 48-year-old Gene Lemasters had been shot by his brother.

When deputies arrived, they say they talked to Gene Lemasters, who was conscious and alert, along with members of his family. They also found Clive Lemasters and took him into custody.

Gene Lemasters was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

According to deputies, Clive Lemasters was also taken to the hospital after complaining of a medical issue. After treatment, he was taken to the Williamson County Jail.

He is being held pending a court appearance.\

