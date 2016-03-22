Sheriff's Office: Man shoots brother over garage dispute - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Sheriff's Office: Man shoots brother over garage dispute

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Clive Lemasters (Source: Williamson County Sheriff's Office) Clive Lemasters (Source: Williamson County Sheriff's Office)
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

The Williamson County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a dispute over a garage allegedly led to one brother shooting another.

Clive Lemasters, 68, was charged with aggravated domestic battery with a firearm. His bond was set for $25,000 or $2,500 cash.

According to deputies, at about 8:55 p.m. on Monday, March 21 they received a 911 call about a property dispute. The caller, 68-year-old Clive Lemasters, said his brother was taking his sister's car out of a garage whose ownership was being disputed.

Deputies say the sheriff's office has dealt with the Lemasters family "several times concerning the civil issue of who claims ownership of the garage."

During the first call, Clive Lemasters allegedly said he was going to get his shotgun and stop his brother.

A few minutes later, deputies say they received another 911 call claiming 48-year-old Gene Lemasters had been shot by his brother.

When deputies arrived, they say they talked to Gene Lemasters, who was conscious and alert, along with members of his family. They also found Clive Lemasters and took him into custody.

Gene Lemasters was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

According to deputies, Clive Lemasters was also taken to the hospital after complaining of a medical issue. After treatment, he was taken to the Williamson County Jail.

He is being held pending a court appearance.\

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • breaking

    Reports: Austin bombings suspect dead

    Reports: Austin bombings suspect dead

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 5:39 AM EDT2018-03-21 09:39:50 GMT

    The suspect is believed to be involved in a series of bombings in and near Austin, TX, that took place from March 2 to March 20.

    The suspect is believed to be involved in a series of bombings in and near Austin, TX, that took place from March 2 to March 20.

  • 5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:55 PM EDT2018-03-20 22:55:29 GMT

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

  • Akron couple faces felony after 2-year-old daughter froze to death on porch

    Akron couple faces felony after 2-year-old daughter froze to death on porch

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 4:45 AM EDT2018-03-21 08:45:56 GMT
    Tierra M. Williams, 22, and Dariaun D. Parker, 24, of Akron, have been charged with felony child endangering. (Source: Akron Police Department)Tierra M. Williams, 22, and Dariaun D. Parker, 24, of Akron, have been charged with felony child endangering. (Source: Akron Police Department)

    Two Akron parents have been charged with felony child endangering after their 2-year-old daughter froze to death on their front porch in February.

    Two Akron parents have been charged with felony child endangering after their 2-year-old daughter froze to death on their front porch in February.

Powered by Frankly