Paducah man facing drug and theft charges

A Paducah man was arrested Monday night after attempting to steal items from a vehicle in the Pepper Lane area.

According to the McCracken County Sheriff's Department, 24 year old Jacob Wiggins was detained by a victim until deputies arrived.

Wiggins was taken into custody for theft, DUI and wanton endangerment of his 3 year old child, who was in his car at the time.

Deputies also confiscated drugs from the vehicle including hydrocodone, marijuana and dried mushrooms.

The investigation is ongoing.

