Fulton Co. deputies searching for man who escaped parole supervision

The Fulton County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man wanted for a parole board violation.

According to the sheriff's office, they are attempting to locate Justin Warren, 36, who escaped his parole supervision.

Warren was put on parole in early March for criminal mischief in the first degree, possession of a controlled substance, second or greater (Complicity), and tampering with physical evidence out of Fulton County.

Once he was released, Warren was reported to a substance abuse facility where he was supposed to stay for an extended period of time.

However, Warren left soon after he was checked in.

Warren is a black man who weighs about 150 pounds and is about 5-feet 7-inches tall. He has black hair and brown eyes.

The suspect's last known address is on Moscow Avenue in Hickman, Ky.

The sheriff's office believes Warren is still in the area.

If you have any information about the location of Warren please contact the FCSO at 270-236-2545. All tips remain completely confidential.

