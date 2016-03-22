Two teens hurt in serious crash in St. Francois County - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Two teens hurt in serious crash in St. Francois County

Written by Marsha Heller, Producer
ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

An early morning crash in St. Francois County injures two teens on Tuesday.

The crash happened on Coffman Road near Old Jackson Road at 12:23 a.m.

According the Missouri Highway Patrol, 18-year-old Sydney Neiter, of Ste. Genevieve, was driving a Nissan Frontier when she failed to make a curve in the road.

The vehicle went off the road, hit a tree, and then flipped.

Neiter was taken by ambulance to Parkland Liberty in Farmington with minor injuries.

Her passenger, a 17-year-old girl from Farmington, was seriously injured in the crash and she was flown by helicopter to Mercy Hospital in St. Louis.

There is no word on their condition at this time.

Troopers report both teens were wearing seat belts.

