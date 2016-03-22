MO lawmakers consider allowing motorcyclists to go helmetless

Missouri motorcyclists could become one step closer to being able to ride without a helmet.

That is because of proposed legislation that is moving forward in the House of Representatives on Tuesday.

Lawmakers will work to perfect House Bill 1464 before sending it to the Senate.

The proposal would make it so riders 21 and older could ride without a helmet. That is if they complete a motorcycle safety course and carry proof of medical insurance that would cover $50,000 worth of injuries.

Earlier this month, a house committee voted "do pass with amendments" on the bill.

Proponents say that the decision to wear a helmet should be up to the motorcyclist.

Other say the state could get more revenue from bikers who otherwise avoid Missouri because of its helmet requirement.

On the flip side the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports a motorcyclist is 16 times more likely to die in a crash than an automobile driver.



However, wearing a helmet reduces that risk by nearly one third.



Of the Heartland states, only Missouri and Tennessee require all riders to wear a helmet.

