March 23 celebrity birthdays

The March 23rd birthday list includes a pair of recording artists from Illinois.

He's a country singer  who was raised in Pekin, Illinois. His hits include: Don't Ya, Lose My Mind and Drunk on Love.  At the 2014 CMA Awards, he was named New Artist of the Year. Brett Eldridge is 30 today.

She's an R & B artist from Chicago who started out as the front woman for the band Rufus. You heard her on the group's hits Tell Me Something Good and Sweet Thing.  As a solo artist she rose up the music charts with I'm Every Woman and I Feel For You. Chaka Khan is 63 today.

He's the lead singer and guitarist for the band The Cars. Their hits include: Shake It Up, Magic and who can forget the video for You Might Think.  Ric Ocasek is 67 today.

She's an actress known for her roles in Being John Malkovich, Capote and The 40-Year-Old Virgin. Catherine Keener is 57 today.

