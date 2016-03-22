USE CAUTION: First Alert Forecast shows wind to cause increase i - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

USE CAUTION: First Alert Forecast shows wind to cause increase in fire danger

Written by Nichole Cartmell, Digital Producer
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)

It is Tuesday, March 22, 2016.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

Today you will want to keep a close eye on your empty trash can, and be wary on an increase in fire danger. It will be noticeably windy today, in fact some wind advisories have already been issued for parts of the Heartland. Other than that, your day looks to be pleasant with sunny skies and highs in the upper 60s. FIRST ALERT: we’re tracking thunderstorms for Thursday night.

CLICK HERE for a closer look at the full First Alert Forecast.

Making Headlines:

Explosions rock Brussels: The death toll continues to rise after explosions ripped through Brussels airport and subway system during the morning rush hour. It comes just days after the main suspect in the November Paris attacks was arrested in the city, police said.

Apartment fireFirefighters are battling an apartment fire in Mt. Vernon. No injuries have been reported but efforts to fight the fire has closed a portion of Veterans Memorial Drive from 34th Street to 42nd Street.

Under investigation: Chicago police say four boys have been wounded in a shooting on the city's West Side. It happened Monday night when an unknown male approached and opened fire into a crowd. 

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

