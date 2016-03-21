SIUC hosted symposium examining human rights reporting - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

SIUC hosted symposium examining human rights reporting

Written by Mary-Ann Maloney, Anchor
CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

Southern Illinois University Carbondale hosted a symposium examining human rights reporting and global journalism on Tuesday, March 22.

The College of Mass Communication and Media Arts (MCMA) and the Pulitzer Center for Crisis Reporting, based in Washington, D.C., sponsored the program.

The program event began at 9:30 a.m. and went until 3:30 p.m.

The event was free and open to the public.

Among the items discussed were how the Iraqi community of Yazidis is recovering after the attempted genocide at the hands of ISIS fighters in the summer of 2014.  

