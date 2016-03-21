SIUC recycling campus asphalt for profit - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

SIUC recycling campus asphalt for profit

Written by Mary-Ann Maloney, Anchor
CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

Southern Illinois University Carbondale is trying to help save the environment, as well as make a little money, by recycling campus concrete and asphalt.

Over the last year, when sidewalks, roads or buildings have been demolished, those materials were stockpiled at a university-owned site near campus.

Beginning last fall, materials from various projects on SIUC's campus were crushed and ground into one material and screened to a consistent size for future use. Concrete became gravel, and asphalt was turned into dark asphalt material.

The products can now be used in future campus construction projects, such as a base for a new concrete pour or to help maintain campus roads and parking lots.

During the processing, about 99 percent of the metal within these materials, primarily rebar and wire mesh, was removed and recycled. In the first processing of these materials, SIUC recycled roughly 3,000 tons of concrete, 500 tons of asphalt and seven tons of metal.

It is predicted that this type of recycling should save the university about $40,000 a year.  

