38th Annual Old Greenville Black Powder Rendezvous to be held in April

The Annual Old Greenville Black Powder Rendezvous is returning to Wappapello Lake this April.

The event is in its 38th year and will be held at the Greenville Recreation Area at Wappapello Lake from 9 a.m. until sundown on Saturday, April 16 and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, April 17.

The rendezvous is free to the public and will feature a variety of events for children and adults of all ages, including mule-drawn wagon rides, black powder shooting and archery, as well as traders and food vendors.

Participating in the events does require an entry fee - $10 for adults in primitive attire, $12 for adults in modern dress and $5 for teenagers between the ages of 13 and 17, who will participate with adults.

Children under the age of 12 can participate free of charge, permitted they are accompanied by an adult.

More information about the event can be found by contacting the Wappapello Lake Management Office at (573) 222-8562, or by calling Crowley's Ridge Black Powder President Alex "Snapper" Hanners at (573) 321-0401 or Vice President Melvin Boyers at (573) 300-9595.

