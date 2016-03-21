38th Annual Old Greenville Black Powder Rendezvous to be held in - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

38th Annual Old Greenville Black Powder Rendezvous to be held in April

Written by Michael Bowling, Content Specialist
Connect
The  Annual Old Greenville Black Powder Rendezvous is returning to Wappapello Lake this April.  (Source: KFVS) The  Annual Old Greenville Black Powder Rendezvous is returning to Wappapello Lake this April.  (Source: KFVS)
WAPPAPELLO LAKE, MO (KFVS) -

The  Annual Old Greenville Black Powder Rendezvous is returning to Wappapello Lake this April. 

The event is in its 38th year and will be held at the Greenville Recreation Area at Wappapello Lake from 9 a.m. until sundown on Saturday, April 16 and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, April 17. 

The rendezvous is free to the public and will feature a variety of events for children and adults of all ages, including mule-drawn wagon rides, black powder shooting and archery, as well as traders and food vendors. 

Participating in the events does require an entry fee - $10 for adults in primitive attire, $12 for adults in modern dress and $5 for teenagers between the ages of 13 and 17, who will participate with adults. 

Children under the age of 12 can participate free of charge, permitted they are accompanied by an adult.

More information about the event can be found by contacting the Wappapello Lake Management Office at (573) 222-8562, or by calling Crowley's Ridge Black Powder President Alex "Snapper" Hanners at (573) 321-0401 or Vice President Melvin Boyers at (573) 300-9595. 

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • breaking

    Reports: Austin bombings suspect dead

    Reports: Austin bombings suspect dead

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 5:39 AM EDT2018-03-21 09:39:50 GMT

    The suspect is believed to be involved in a series of bombings in and near Austin, TX, that took place from March 2 to March 20.

    The suspect is believed to be involved in a series of bombings in and near Austin, TX, that took place from March 2 to March 20.

  • 5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:55 PM EDT2018-03-20 22:55:29 GMT

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

  • Akron couple faces felony after 2-year-old daughter froze to death on porch

    Akron couple faces felony after 2-year-old daughter froze to death on porch

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 4:45 AM EDT2018-03-21 08:45:56 GMT
    Tierra M. Williams, 22, and Dariaun D. Parker, 24, of Akron, have been charged with felony child endangering. (Source: Akron Police Department)Tierra M. Williams, 22, and Dariaun D. Parker, 24, of Akron, have been charged with felony child endangering. (Source: Akron Police Department)

    Two Akron parents have been charged with felony child endangering after their 2-year-old daughter froze to death on their front porch in February.

    Two Akron parents have been charged with felony child endangering after their 2-year-old daughter froze to death on their front porch in February.

Powered by Frankly