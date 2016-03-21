Cairo churches to hold march in observance of Good Friday - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Written by Joshua Murray, Digital Producer
CAIRO, IL (KFVS) -

In observance of Good Friday, a march will take place in Cairo, Illinois on Friday, March 25.

The march will start at the First Missionary Baptist Church, located at 2115 Washington Avenue, and end at the New Beginnings United Freewill Baptist Church, located at 1413 Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue.

Those interested in participating should meet in the parking lot of the First Missionary Baptist Church at 11 a.m. Friday.

Host pastor of the New Beginnings United Freewill Baptist Church, Bishop Paul Jones, will deliver a sermon for the Good Friday service, which will take place at the New Beginnings United Freewill Baptist Church following the march at noon.

Easter Sunrise service will be held at the First Missionary Baptist Church on Sunday, March 27 beginning 7 a.m. Breakfast will be served. Rev. Jimmy Ellis will deliver the sermon for Sunday's service.

