Man sentenced to 7.5 years after deadly shooting at KY storage unit

A man arrested in connection with a storage unit burglary in Reidland, Kentucky that resulted in a shooting is a possible suspect in numerous other storage unit thefts throughout western Kentucky.

A Benton, Kentucky man has been sentenced to nearly eight years in prison in connection with a deadly shooting at a Reidland storage unit in 2015.

Back in June 2015, Jeffrey Conrad told McCracken County deputies he confronted two people allegedly stealing from his storage unit.

According to McCracken County Sheriff Jon Hayden, as the two men in a truck backed away, Conrad fired a shot. One of the men, Brandon York, ran from the scene as the shot was fired. The other man, Garlon Casey Cox, was hit.

Deputies found Cox with a gunshot wound to the head. The sheriff said the truck had crashed into one of the storage units. Cox was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Conrad was sentenced to 7.5 years in prison on Friday, May 6 in a McCracken County court.

