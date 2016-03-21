Box Office: ‘Zootopia’ takes first again; ‘Allegiant’ hits franchise low

For the third week in a row, Disney’s animated Zootopia takes first place, while The Divergent Series: Allegiant opens to a franchise low.

Crossing $200 million gross, Zootopia finished the weekend with a stellar $37.1 million.

The animated film is a certified global hit as it nears the $600 million mark worldwide.

It will pass Big Hero 6 ($222 million) to become the second highest grossing film for Walt Disney Animation Studios this week; only behind 2013’s Frozen ($400 million).

Opening in second place is The Divergent Series: Allegiant with a total weekend take of $29 million.

After a poor Thursday preview, Lionsgate dropped their estimates of the film sharply from $50 million to $35 million.

However, Lionsgate has placed their trust heavily in foreign grosses to make up for the large change in franchise interest.

The film adaptation of Christy Beam’s novel, Miracles from Heaven opened with a take of $14.8 million.

Opening early on Wednesday helped the Christian focused film perform above expectations; with many experts expecting it to perform admirably this Easter weekend.

In fourth is the J.J. Abrams produced sci-fi/thriller 10 Cloverfield Lane with a gross of $12.5 million.

The film has garnered acclaim for its impressive performances; with many saying John Goodman delivered the first award worthy performance of the year.

Rounding out the top five is this year’s current box office champion, Deadpool with a take of $8 million bringing its total domestic gross to $340 million.

The Twentieth Century Fox production has now become the eighth highest grossing superhero film of all-time currently sitting behind Spider-Man 2 ($373 million).

With a $6.8 million weekend, London Has Fallen finishes in sixth place.

The action sequel has now crossed the $50 million mark in domestic gross.

Whiskey Tango Foxtrot finishes the weekend with $2.8 million bringing its domestic gross to $19 million.

The $35 million film looks as if it won’t make back its production cost for distributor Paramount.

Eighth place belongs to The Perfect Match with a weekend take of $1.9 million in its second week of release.

In ninth place is the struggling action/comedy The Brothers Grimsby with a weekend total of $1.4 million.

The Sacha Baron Cohen farce has only managed a paltry $5.9 million in total domestic gross.

Popping back into the top ten is The Revenant with a weekend gross of $1.2 million in its thirteenth week of release.

Here is a list of the top ten films and their grosses for the weekend of March 18, 2016 provided by Box Office Mojo:

Zootopia $37,164,158 The Divergent Series: Allegiant $29,027,348 Miracles from Heaven $14,812,393 10 Cloverfield Lane $12,506,539 Deadpool $8,011,984 London Has Fallen $6,848,377 Whiskey Tango Foxtrot $2,801,718 The Perfect Match $1,974,056 The Brothers Grimsby $1,420,281 The Revenant $1,207,791

The last weekend of March brings with it one of the most anticipated films of the year and the sequel to one of the most successful romantic comedies of all-time.

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice is the hotly anticipated film that finally brings superhero powerhouses Batman and Superman together to duke it out in what will no doubt be a massive showdown.

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2 brings the beloved Portokalos family together for an even bigger and Greeker wedding.

Kate Beckinsale stars in The Disappointments Room in which she and her young son release unimaginable horror into their rural dream house.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.