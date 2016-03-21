SEMO baseball team remains undefeated with 6-0 record

The Southeast Missouri baseball team has a perfect 6-0 record so far in the Ohio Valley Conference.
The Redhawks opened the season with a three-game sweep over Eastern Kentucky, following that up with a three-game sweep over Morehead.
The 6-0 start is not that unusual for SEMO; the Redhawks started the 2014 season 6-0 in conference play.
The SEMO pitching staff has been outstanding so far this season, allowing less than three runs a game.
Southeast looks to keep the perfect start when they hit the road for a three-games series starting Thursday, March 24.
