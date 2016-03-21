Calloway Co. deputies arrest KY man on stolen property, drug charges

The Calloway County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a stolen vehicle possibly in the Calloway County area on Tuesday, March 15.

The Henry County Sheriff's Office in Tennessee told Calloway County deputies that Dennis Bright, 39, of Hazel, Kentucky, may be in possession of the vehicle that was reported stolen. Deputies were also informed Bright was wanted on an active arrest warrant out of Tennessee.

Upon arrival at Bright's home, Calloway County deputies found the stolen vehicle. They also found a second vehicle that had also been reported stolen out of Carroll County, Tennessee.

Deputies then obtained a search warrant for the house and property and found Bright inside along with his wife Racheal Clark, 21, also of Hazel, Kentucky.

Upon searching the home and property, deputies recovered two stolen vehicles, three stolen firearms, 12 other firearms, assorted ammunition, body armor, Methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, video surveillance system, a cash counting machine and more than $6,000 in cash.

Bright was arrested and charged with trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a defaced firearm, receiving stolen property (firearm), receiving stolen property ($10,000) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Bright is being held at the Calloway County Detention Center.

The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Murray Police Department and the Kentucky State Police (KSP).

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.