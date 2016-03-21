Calloway Co. deputies arrest KY man on stolen property, drug cha - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Calloway Co. deputies arrest KY man on stolen property, drug charges

Written by Joshua Murray, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source: Calloway Sheriff's Office/Facebook) (Source: Calloway Sheriff's Office/Facebook)
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

The Calloway County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a stolen vehicle possibly in the Calloway County area on Tuesday, March 15.

The Henry County Sheriff's Office in Tennessee told Calloway County deputies that Dennis Bright, 39, of Hazel, Kentucky, may be in possession of the vehicle that was reported stolen. Deputies were also informed Bright was wanted on an active arrest warrant out of Tennessee.

Upon arrival at Bright's home, Calloway County deputies found the stolen vehicle. They also found a second vehicle that had also been reported stolen out of Carroll County, Tennessee.

Deputies then obtained a search warrant for the house and property and found Bright inside along with his wife Racheal Clark, 21, also of Hazel, Kentucky.

Upon searching the home and property, deputies recovered two stolen vehicles, three stolen firearms, 12 other firearms, assorted ammunition, body armor, Methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, video surveillance system, a cash counting machine and more than $6,000 in cash.

Bright was arrested and charged with trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a defaced firearm, receiving stolen property (firearm), receiving stolen property ($10,000) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Bright is being held at the Calloway County Detention Center.

The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Murray Police Department and the Kentucky State Police (KSP).

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • breaking

    Reports: Austin bombings suspect dead

    Reports: Austin bombings suspect dead

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 5:39 AM EDT2018-03-21 09:39:50 GMT

    The suspect is believed to be involved in a series of bombings in and near Austin, TX, that took place from March 2 to March 20.

    The suspect is believed to be involved in a series of bombings in and near Austin, TX, that took place from March 2 to March 20.

  • 5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:55 PM EDT2018-03-20 22:55:29 GMT

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

  • Akron couple faces felony after 2-year-old daughter froze to death on porch

    Akron couple faces felony after 2-year-old daughter froze to death on porch

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 4:45 AM EDT2018-03-21 08:45:56 GMT
    Tierra M. Williams, 22, and Dariaun D. Parker, 24, of Akron, have been charged with felony child endangering. (Source: Akron Police Department)Tierra M. Williams, 22, and Dariaun D. Parker, 24, of Akron, have been charged with felony child endangering. (Source: Akron Police Department)

    Two Akron parents have been charged with felony child endangering after their 2-year-old daughter froze to death on their front porch in February.

    Two Akron parents have been charged with felony child endangering after their 2-year-old daughter froze to death on their front porch in February.

Powered by Frankly