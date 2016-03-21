Dunklin Co. woman pleads guilty to SNAP fraud - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

DUNKLIN COUNTY (KFVS) -

A Dunklin County, Missouri woman pleaded guilty to food stamp fraud.

Pamela O'Dell, 56, of Senath, pleaded guilty to one felony count of mail fraud for misusing approximately $52,267 in food stamp benefits.

According to court documents, O'Dell was employed as an Eligibility Specialist by the Missouri Department of Social Services, Family Support Division in Dunklin County.

She was responsible for processing applications for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, more commonly known as food stamps. She was also responsible for updating SNAP recipients' files with address changes and if their eligibility for the program was terminated.

Between 2009 and 2014, when SNAP applicants and recipients reported to the FSD that they no longer wished to apply for our receive benefits, O'Dell changed their address to the FSD office in Dunklin, which issued a new Electronics Benefits Transfer Card, using her information.

According to court documents, she converted the EBT cards to her personal use.

O'Dell will be sentenced on June 20.

This case was investigated by the Missouri Department of Social Services and the United States Department of Agriculture.

