Murray PD respond to deadly motorcycle crash

The Murray Police Department responded to a deadly motorcycle crash that occurred on Friday, March 18 near South 4th Street/KY HWY 121.

Officers arrived on the scene at approximately 8:20 p.m. Friday and found Jerry Birdsong, 37, of Almo, Kentucky, lying unresponsive in a yard near his motorcycle.

Upon an initial investigation, officers learned Birdsong was driving a motorcycle northbound on KY HWY 121 South towards Murray, Kentucky. As he approached a curve at South 4th Street/KY HWY 121, he crossed the southbound lane, running off of the roadway and hitting a tree.

Murray-Calloway EMS responded to the scene and Birdsong was transported to the emergency room where he was pronounced dead.

A section of South 4th Street/KY HWY 121 was closed temporarily for an accident re-constructionist to examine the scene.

