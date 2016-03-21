Murray PD respond to deadly motorcycle crash - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Murray PD respond to deadly motorcycle crash

Written by Joshua Murray, Digital Producer
MURRAY, KY (KFVS) -

The Murray Police Department responded to a deadly motorcycle crash that occurred on Friday, March 18 near South 4th Street/KY HWY 121.

Officers arrived on the scene at approximately 8:20 p.m. Friday and found Jerry Birdsong, 37, of Almo, Kentucky, lying unresponsive in a yard near his motorcycle.

Upon an initial investigation, officers learned Birdsong was driving a motorcycle northbound on KY HWY 121 South towards Murray, Kentucky. As he approached a curve at South 4th Street/KY HWY 121, he crossed the southbound lane, running off of the roadway and hitting a tree.

Murray-Calloway EMS responded to the scene and Birdsong was transported to the emergency room where he was pronounced dead.

A section of South 4th Street/KY HWY 121 was closed temporarily for an accident re-constructionist to examine the scene.

    Reports: Austin bombings suspect dead

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 5:39 AM EDT

    The suspect is believed to be involved in a series of bombings in and near Austin, TX, that took place from March 2 to March 20.

  5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:55 PM EDT

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

  Akron couple faces felony after 2-year-old daughter froze to death on porch

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 4:45 AM EDT
    Tierra M. Williams, 22, and Dariaun D. Parker, 24, of Akron, have been charged with felony child endangering.

    Two Akron parents have been charged with felony child endangering after their 2-year-old daughter froze to death on their front porch in February.

