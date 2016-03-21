Cape Central names new head football coach

Cape Central high school has hired Kennett assistant Arlen Pixley as its new head football coach.

Pixley served as the head coach at New Madrid County Central from 2002-2013. He is currently serving as assistant head coach/defensive coordinator at Kennett High School, where he helped lead the team to back-to-back playoff appearances.

"There is no doubt Coach Pixley will bring energy and enthusiasm to our program and we are thrilled to have him take the helm of Cape Central football," said Athletics Director Lance Tollison.

Pixley replaces Nathan Norman who left for a job a Lindbergh high school as the Tigers new head football coach.

