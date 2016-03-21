Sikeston DPS: Robbery was part of internet sales scheme

The Sikeston Department of Public Safety is reporting a robbery they say happened through an internet sales scheme.

According to DPS, on March 18 at around 8 p.m., two people were approached by officers near Malone and Branum Streets to report a robbery. They said they were talking to an unknown person on the internet about buying a vehicle in the 800 block of Lora Avenue.

The two men say they arranged a meeting on Friday night with the alleged owner of the vehicle.

When they arrived, they say they met two unknown people who allegedly pulled out a weapon and robbed them. They say the two suspects then ran from the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash and some other personal items.

According to DPS, they learned the vehicle in question actually belonged to someone else and she had no knowledge of the alleged sale of her vehicle.

Capt. Jim McMillen with Sikeston DPS said this appears to be a planned robbery to lure unsuspecting victims in with their cash and then rob them.

He offered the following advice to protect yourself from this kind of incident.

If you intend to make a transaction like this, exchange money and merchandise at the police station. Tell the person you want to meet, to meet you at Sikeston DPS headquarters (201 S. Kingshighway).

Capt. McMillen said they open their north parking lot to the public as an "internet purchase exchange location."

He said this lot is under constant surveillance and will record your transaction.

Even public places are not immune to robberies, fraud, assaults or other crimes, McMillen said.

If the person refuses to meet you at the DPS location, he said you should have some red flags popping up.

