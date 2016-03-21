Meet Easter Bunny, egg hunt in Perryville

The Perryville Riverside Regional Library will host a meeting with the Easter Bunny and an egg hunt event.

It will take place Tuesday, March 22 from 10:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m.

All Ages are welcome to attend, its free and open to the public.

It will be held Inside the Riverside Regional Library.

For more information, you can click here or call 573-547-6508.

