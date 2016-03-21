Southeast MO pastor accused of raping 4 year old

Keith Frye is the residing pastor at Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church in Lilbourn, Mo. (Source: KFVS)

A southeast Missouri pastor is accused of raping a then-4 year old.

Keith Frye, 54, of Lilbourn, Mo., was charged with first degree statutory rape.

Frye is the residing pastor at Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church in Lilbourn, Mo.

According to court documents, on Monday, March 14 the New Madrid County Sheriff's Department was contacted by an investigator for the Department of Social Services Children's Division in connection with a possible sexual assault of a child.

The investigator stated a hotline call reported the alleged sexual abuse.

On Wednesday, March 16, the child was examined and interviewed. The child told authorities the incidents happened more than once.

The incidents allegedly happened between March 8, 2015 and March 7, 2016 when the child was 4 years old. The child is now 5 years old.



Prior to moving to Lilbourn, Frye was pastor of Central Baptist Church in Poplar Bluff, according to the church's website. It states he served there from July, 2005 to September, 2013 when he resigned.



While at Central Baptist, Frye and his wife founded a youth department and grew the church's Sunday school, website goes on to say.

According to the New Madrid County Sheriff's Department, Frye did bond out.

His arraignment is scheduled for Friday, April 1 at 10 a.m.

