Giant City State Park to host Raptor Program

On Saturday, March 26, Beverly Shofstall from Free Again Wildlife Rehabilitation will be conducting a Raptor program.

The free program will take place from 1-2 p.m. at the Giant City State Park shelter #3 where Shofstall will introduce her Raptor friends.

For more information, please call Jennifer Randolph 618-457-4836.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.