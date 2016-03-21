SB I-55 reopened after crash in Cape Girardeau Co.

Southbound Interstate 55 has reopened after a crash just south of Exit 95 in Cape Girardeau County on Monday morning, March 21.

Southbound traffic was being diverted onto Exit 95.

According to Cape Girardeau police, a tractor trailer was rear-ended by a box truck around 9:30 a.m.

Police say the driver of the tractor trailer had what appeared to be minor injuries; and the box truck driver had to be removed from the truck with what appeared to be serious injuries.

Both were taken to an area hospital.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.