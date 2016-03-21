SB I-55 reopened after crash in Cape Girardeau Co. - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

SB I-55 reopened after crash in Cape Girardeau Co.

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

Southbound Interstate 55 has reopened after a crash just south of Exit 95 in Cape Girardeau County on Monday morning, March 21.

Southbound traffic was being diverted onto Exit 95.

According to Cape Girardeau police, a tractor trailer was rear-ended by a box truck around 9:30 a.m.

Police say the driver of the tractor trailer had what appeared to be minor injuries; and the box truck driver had to be removed from the truck with what appeared to be serious injuries.

Both were taken to an area hospital.

