Giant City State Park Spring Wildflower Walks

Giant City State Park will be having spring wildflower walks April 2nd and April 9th from 10 a.m. to noon.

A park interpreter will lead the walks through the woods on the Trillium Trail.

The walks are free and open to the public.

Those interested can register in advance by calling (618)-457-4836 or by emailing Jenifer.randolph@illinois.gov

