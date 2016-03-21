TX woman killed in crash on I-57 in Franklin Co., IL - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

TX woman killed in crash on I-57 in Franklin Co., IL

Written by Christi Reynard, Executive Producer
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

At least one person died in an early morning crash on I-57 early on Monday morning in Franklin County, Illinois.

According to Illinois State Police, a 22-year-old passenger, Shareita R. Patton, was pronounced dead at the scene. She is from Grand Prairie, Texas.

The driver of the vehicle, 22-year-old Geornisha D. Brown, of South Bend, Indiana, was seriously injured. She was taken by ambulance to an area hospital.

Police say another passenger, 21-year-old Victoria L. Fleming, of South Bend, Ind., was also injured and was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

According to police, Patton and Fleming were not wearing their seat belts.

They say the crash happened at 4:38 a.m. at mile post 78.

Investigators say the driver of a 2005 Buick Ranier, Geornisha Brown, was traveling south on I-57 when she drove off the left side of the road and over-corrected while trying to bring the vehicle back into the lanes.

Police say this called the vehicle to roll over twice. It then came to a rest in the median.

According to police, as the Buick rolled over, Patton and Fleming were thrown from it.

Various lanes of northbound and southbound I-57 were closed in the area for about 4.5 hours for the crash investigation and clean up. All lanes were reopened as of 9 a.m.

    Reports: Austin bombings suspect dead

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 5:39 AM EDT

    The suspect is believed to be involved in a series of bombings in and near Austin, TX, that took place from March 2 to March 20.

  5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:55 PM EDT

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

  Akron couple faces felony after 2-year-old daughter froze to death on porch

    Two Akron parents have been charged with felony child endangering after their 2-year-old daughter froze to death on their front porch in February.

