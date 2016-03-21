March 22 celebrity birthdays

Let's send out some birthday wishes on this 22nd day of March.

He's a pop culture icon, known for his role as Captain James T. Kirk from Star Trek. William Shatner is 85 today.

She won a best actress Oscar for her role as June Carter Cash in Walk the Line. Her other movies include: Legally Blonde, Water for Elephants and Sweet Home Alabama. Reese Witherspoon is 40 today.

He co-owns the World Famous Gold and Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas. He rose to national fame on the History Channel's Pawn Stars. Rick Harrison is 51 today.

He's a TV news and sports reporter with strong ties to the St. Louis area. You'll see a lot of him later this summer as he hosts the Olympic games on NBC. Bob Costas is 64 today.

