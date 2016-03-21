FIRST ALERT: Bundle up for a frosty morning

Good morning, it is Monday, March 20, 2016.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

This morning will be clear and cold. Brian says you’ll need a coat as you leave the house, and may see some frost on your windshield. Otherwise your First Alert Forecast shows the start of the week nicer than the weekend, with sunny skies and highs in the upper 50s. FIRST ALERT: Tuesday and Wednesday will be windy.

Making Headlines:



Deadly Crash: Illinois State Police are still on the scene of a deadly accident on I-57 in northern Franklin County.



Formal Charges: The Harrisburg doctor accused of killing his wife earlier this month, then burning her remains and spreading the ashes to conceal the crime will face a judge for the first time this morning.



In Custody: A driver tried to run over a Jefferson County deputy. Here's what we know about his arrest so far.



Historic Visit: President Obama is in Cuba this morning, the first president to visit the nation in nearly 90 years. He's meeting with Cuba's president today, as well as local entrepreneurs.



How's your bracket?: Here's the breakdown of what happened in the first two rounds of the NCAA Men's Basketball Championship, and what to look for next.



