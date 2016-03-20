Subject in custody after trying to run over Jefferson Co. deputy

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is reporting a subject is in custody after trying to run over a sheriff's deputy on Sunday, March 20.

The deputy fired his handgun at the vehicle, but was unable to hit the subject.

The subject was taken into custody and the Illinois State Police (ISP) is currently investigating the incident.

We will provide more information as it becomes available.

