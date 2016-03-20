2 arrested in New Madrid on drug-related charges - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

2 arrested in New Madrid on drug-related charges

Written by Joshua Murray, Digital Producer
NEW MADRID, MO (KFVS) -

Officers with the New Madrid Police Department and deputies with the New Madrid County Sheriff's Department report two people have been arrested on drug charges.

Officers with the New Madrid Police Department and deputies with the New Madrid County Sheriff's Department served a search warrant at a home on St. Christopher in New Madrid on Thursday, March 17. Officers seized more than four grams of Methamphetamine and more than a thousand dollars in cash.

One person was arrested and placed in the Pemiscot County Jail.

Two officers with the New Madrid Police Department were serving papers at Candlewood Apartments when they noticed a strong odor of marijuana. They obtained a search warrant for the apartment and found more than a pound of marijuana as well as a handgun.

One person was arrested and placed in the Pemiscot County Jail,

