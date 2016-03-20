RLC Golf Outlet Super Demo Day

Rend Lake College Golf Outlet is holding their annual Super Demo Day on Saturday, April 2nd.

It goes from 10 AM until 4 PM at the RLC MarketPlace and Cherry Creek Golf Range in Mt. Vernon.

A dozen major brand representatives will be there for free fittings and free range balls to test out on the driving range.

Folks who stop by will get to take a swing at some serious savings. Everything from golf shoes to bags and junior clubs will be discounted. There will be free hot dogs and soft drinks at the event as well.

If you have any questions about Super Demo Day, you can contact Golf Outlet Store Manager Danielle Kaufman at 618-242-3001.

Or, visit www.rlcgolfoutlet.com for more information.

