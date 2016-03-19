Robotics Automated Manufacturing Ed classes coming to TRC

Three Rivers Community College will hold a Robotics Automated Manufacturing Ed class beginning March 29.

The classes will be on held Tuesdays and Thursdays beginning March 29 and will run through May 3. They will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. at Three Rivers College in Sikeston, Missouri.

The cost is $10 and the max student count allowed will be 12.

For anyone interested in any further information, contact Amber spears at 573-840-9619

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.