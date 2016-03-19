KSP investigates trooper-involved shooting

The Kentucky State Police is currently investigating a trooper-involved shooting that occurred on Saturday, March 19



At approximately 2:48 p.m. Saturday, a trooper from the Kentucky State Police Post 2 Madisonville was involved in a vehicle pursuit with an ATV that ended on Dragline Road.

The subject lost control of his ATV, causing it to overturn. He then brandished a handgun and fired shots at the trooper. The trooper returned fire, hitting the subject.

The subject was pronounced dead at the scene by Dennis Mayfield, the Hopkins County Coroner.

The trooper was not injured during the altercation.

