U.S. Navy Seabees memorial comes to Mound City National Cemetery

Written by Derrion Henderson, Reporter
MOUND CITY, IL (KFVS) -

A group of U.S. Navy Seabees added a memorial to the Mound City National Cemetery, the third here in Heartland.

More than two dozen military men and woman gathered at the cemetery to honor those who served in the U.S. Navy Seabees.

The Seabees is a hybrid unit that was founded in 1942 during World War II and help with construction work in combat zones.

Throughout the years, the unit has remained active, playing key roles in both the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Richard Hengst served the military from 1984 to 2006. He said it's an honor to add another memorial to the list honoring his fellow Seabees.

“I’m really happy," Hengst said. "This is quite a privilege and we all had a really good time doing it. A lot of effort put into it.”

There are Seabee memorials in Cape Girardeau and Bloomfield, Missouri and members plan on adding more across the nation.

