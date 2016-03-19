KSP work rollover collision in Trigg Co.

How about we turn back the clock and check out some tunes from yester-year. If you were cruising around on this week in 1981, these are some of the songs likely being played on the radio.
How about we turn back the clock and check out some tunes from yester-year. If you were cruising around on this week in 1981, these are some of the songs likely being played on the radio.
U.S. Air Force Airman Emily K. Johnson graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.
U.S. Air Force Airman Emily K. Johnson graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.
The Carbondale Police Department and the SIU Police Department are investigating a death that occurred on Sunday, April 29.
The Carbondale Police Department and the SIU Police Department are investigating a death that occurred on Sunday, April 29.
Tours For Hope is an event that raises awareness for the Hope for One More foster care organization and held a community open house event on Saturday.
Tours For Hope is an event that raises awareness for the Hope for One More foster care organization and held a community open house event on Saturday.
Paramedics performed CPR in an effort to revive the 10-year-old, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Paramedics performed CPR in an effort to revive the 10-year-old, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital.
A bus crash on I-95 in Colleton County early Sunday morning injured 17 people on their way back to their North Carolina high school from a trip to Florida.
A bus crash on I-95 in Colleton County early Sunday morning injured 17 people on their way back to their North Carolina high school from a trip to Florida.
One neighbor said he believes the remains could belong to people who have been missing for years, because he says, he’s never smelled a foul odor where the remains were found.
One neighbor said he believes the remains could belong to people who have been missing for years, because he says, he’s never smelled a foul odor where the remains were found.
Suspects have been charged in murders some are calling a "modern-day lynching" in Oklahoma.
Suspects have been charged in murders some are calling a "modern-day lynching" in Oklahoma.
The three people killed are Parker High School students.
The three people killed are Parker High School students.