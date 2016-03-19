KSP work rollover collision in Trigg Co. - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

KSP work rollover collision in Trigg Co.

Written by Joshua Murray, Digital Producer
TRIGG COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

The Kentucky State Police, Post 1 Mayfield reports it was notified by the Trigg County Dispatch of a single-vehicle collision on Beechy Fork Road near Cadiz, Kentucky on Saturday, March 19.

The collision happened at 9:34 a.m. Saturday, and upon authorities' initial investigation, it was learned that Warren H. Dawson, 48 of Cadiz, Kentucky, was driving a truck southeast on Beechy Fork Road, just west of 1041 Beechy Fork Road, when he swerved to avoid two deer that had run into the roadway.

His truck then ran off of the left side of the roadway, and Dawson drove through a ditch before hitting a culvert and rock face. The truck then overturned, rolling onto its roof.

Dawson remained in the truck for approximately ten minutes before he was able to get out. Family members of Dawson in the area saw and reported the crash.

Dawson was transported by family to the intersection of Maple Grove Road and KY-272 where they were met by EMS. He was transported from there by EMS to Trigg County Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation remains ongoing, headed by Trooper Michael Robichaud who can be contacted at (270)-356-6264.

The KSP were assisted on the scene by the Trigg County Rescue Squad and Trigg County EMS.

