ISP respond to single-vehicle crash in Williamson Co.

Written by Joshua Murray, Digital Producer
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

The Illinois State Police (ISP) responded to a personal-vehicle crash that occurred at IL Rt 37 N/B at Foxcroft Rd in Williamson County on Saturday, March 19.

The crash occurred around 11:52 a.m. Saturday, after a car driven by Sandra H. Fiori, 79, of Marion, Illinois, crossed into the southbound lane. Her car then went down an embankment and came to a stop after hitting a tree.

Authorities believe Fiori had an unknown medical episode prior to the crash.

She was taken by Arch Flight Services to Deaconess Hospital in Evansville, Indiana for treatment.

Authorities say no charges have been filed.

