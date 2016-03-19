ISP respond to single-vehicle crash in Williamson Co.

The Illinois State Police (ISP) responded to a personal-vehicle crash that occurred at IL Rt 37 N/B at Foxcroft Rd in Williamson County on Saturday, March 19.

The crash occurred around 11:52 a.m. Saturday, after a car driven by Sandra H. Fiori, 79, of Marion, Illinois, crossed into the southbound lane. Her car then went down an embankment and came to a stop after hitting a tree.

Authorities believe Fiori had an unknown medical episode prior to the crash.

She was taken by Arch Flight Services to Deaconess Hospital in Evansville, Indiana for treatment.

Authorities say no charges have been filed.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.