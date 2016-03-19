Lexington judge rules Kentucky abortion clinic can remain open

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - A Lexington abortion clinic will reopen next week after a local judge denied the state's request for a cease-and-desist order.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports (http://bit.ly/1ptMJQZ) Fayette Circuit Judge Ernesto Scorsone ruled Friday that in addition to evidence the clinic was operating legally, closing it would go against the public interest.

The administration of Republican Gov. Matt Bevin sued the clinic earlier this month, arguing it is an abortion facility that must be licensed under Kentucky law.

Attorneys for the EMW clinic say it is a physician's office that performs abortions and not subject to the licensure requirement. The clinic stopped performing abortions March 9, pending the judge's ruling.

Bevin spokeswoman Jessica Ditto said the administration will appeal the ruling as soon as possible.

Information from: Lexington Herald-Leader, http://www.kentucky.com

