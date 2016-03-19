4 taken to hospital in distracted driver crash in McCracken Co.

Four people were rushed to the hospital after a two vehicle crash in McCracken County.



The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. at mile marker two of I-24.



Investigators say Michael Smith, 22 of Manito, Illinois was traveling west bound on the interstate, when he says he was distracted by his radio, and by the time he looked back at the road he was about to hit the car in front of him.



Deputies say Smith started braking and jerked the steering wheel to the left, but not in time to avoid the crash.



Smith hit the front bumper of the car driven by Ike Taylor, 56, of Paducah, Kentucky, sending it onto the right shoulder of the interstate.



Ambulances took Taylor and his three passengers to the hospital with what deputies call non-incapacitating injuries.



Both vehicles had to be towed from the scene.



Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.