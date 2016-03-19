4 taken to hospital in distracted driver crash in McCracken Co. - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

4 taken to hospital in distracted driver crash in McCracken Co.

Written by Christi Reynard, Executive Producer
(Source: McCracken County, KY Sheriff's Department) (Source: McCracken County, KY Sheriff's Department)
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

Four people were rushed to the hospital after a two vehicle crash in McCracken County.

The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. at mile marker two of I-24.

Investigators say Michael Smith, 22 of Manito, Illinois was traveling west bound on the interstate, when he says he was distracted by his radio, and by the time he looked back at the road he was about to hit the car in front of him.

Deputies say Smith started braking and jerked the steering wheel to the left, but not in time to avoid the crash.

Smith hit the front bumper of the car driven by Ike Taylor, 56, of Paducah, Kentucky, sending it onto the right shoulder of the interstate.

Ambulances took Taylor and his three passengers to the hospital with what deputies call non-incapacitating injuries.

Both vehicles had to be towed from the scene. 

    Reports: Austin bombings suspect dead

    The suspect is believed to be involved in a series of bombings in and near Austin, TX, that took place from March 2 to March 20.

  5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

  Akron couple faces felony after 2-year-old daughter froze to death on porch

    Tierra M. Williams, 22, and Dariaun D. Parker, 24, of Akron, have been charged with felony child endangering. (Source: Akron Police Department)

    Two Akron parents have been charged with felony child endangering after their 2-year-old daughter froze to death on their front porch in February.

