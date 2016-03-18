Supporters working to bring football back to Doniphan schools - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Supporters working to bring football back to Doniphan schools

Written by Nick Chabarria, Reporter
Connect
(Source: KFVS 12) (Source: KFVS 12)
DONIPHAN, MO (KFVS) -

A group of supporters is working to bring football back to Doniphan junior and senior high schools after a more than 30 year program hiatus.

Gary Pennington founded the nonprofit Doniphan for Football Inc.

He hopes to raise money for the Doniphan R-1 School District through the organization to help cover the cost of starting a team from scratch. Its part a plan he presented to the school board earlier this year.

"We would like the school board to take on as much of [the funding] as they can and then, we as a corporation, will try to fund the rest of it," Pennington said.

He estimates it will cost $450,000-$500,000 to bring junior high, junior varsity, and varsity teams to the school district, staggered over the course of three years.

That estimate includes everything from uniforms and equipment to a new stadium and coaching salaries.

Pennington says he already has commitments from some local businesses to help fund the project. He also hopes to be able to sell brick memorials at the new stadium to raise money.

“We’re really glad we’re at the point where we are right now,” Pennington said.

In 2000, Pennington, along with area coaches, formed a Doniphan youth football league.

Children between third and sixth grades can participate.

Pennington says he started the league with hopes it would someday lead to football returning to the public schools.

“We've got the talent here and we're just waiting for permission to get started."

He says a varsity team would be a benefit to the community as a whole.

"It's a great thing. It brings the school closer together and it's just a lot of fun,” Pennington said.

Pennington says the school board will discuss if they’ll accept his proposal to co-fund the program, Tuesday, at the regularly scheduled meeting. A final vote is expected sometime later in the week.

We reached out to the school board for comment but have not immediately heard back.

Football for Doniphan will hold a community tailgate rally, 5:30 – 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, at the Doniphan City Ballpark for supporters of a new football program.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • breaking

    Reports: Austin bombings suspect dead

    Reports: Austin bombings suspect dead

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 5:39 AM EDT2018-03-21 09:39:50 GMT

    The suspect is believed to be involved in a series of bombings in and near Austin, TX, that took place from March 2 to March 20.

    The suspect is believed to be involved in a series of bombings in and near Austin, TX, that took place from March 2 to March 20.

  • 5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:55 PM EDT2018-03-20 22:55:29 GMT

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

  • Akron couple faces felony after 2-year-old daughter froze to death on porch

    Akron couple faces felony after 2-year-old daughter froze to death on porch

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 4:45 AM EDT2018-03-21 08:45:56 GMT
    Tierra M. Williams, 22, and Dariaun D. Parker, 24, of Akron, have been charged with felony child endangering. (Source: Akron Police Department)Tierra M. Williams, 22, and Dariaun D. Parker, 24, of Akron, have been charged with felony child endangering. (Source: Akron Police Department)

    Two Akron parents have been charged with felony child endangering after their 2-year-old daughter froze to death on their front porch in February.

    Two Akron parents have been charged with felony child endangering after their 2-year-old daughter froze to death on their front porch in February.

Powered by Frankly