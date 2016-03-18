Jackson native shines in first appearance in NCAA tournament

A Jackson native is a step closer to "one shining moment" after the Yale Bulldogs upset the Baylor Bears yesterday in the opening round of the NCAA basketball tournament.

Blake Reynolds is representing the Heartland and his fans couldn't be more excited.

Watching from home, Blake Reynolds' mom says she jumped for joy when her son entered the game on Thursday.

"Everybody is texting me from where we use to live in Arkansas to all over Jackson, they are just texting saying 'he is in, he is in, I am so excited',” said April Reynolds.

In the second quarter, the Yale Freshman came off the bench and didn't disappoint.

When the score was tied at 48 he made a big 3-point shot.

"Coach subbed him in and he stepped up and they didn't miss a beat. I think he gave them a little bit of momentum cause he hit that three and made a fantastic pass, had a couple rebounds and it was fantastic for him and his team,” said Jackson’s High School Athletic Director, John Martin.

The team would eventually defeat Baylor 79-75.

The historic win comes at the Yale Bulldogs' first trip to the NCAA since 1962.Reynolds roots have also made him a part of history as the first Jackson basketball player to participate in division one tournament.

"We are just so proud of him and what he has accomplished and it's neat to see them win and hopefully they can beat Duke tomorrow night,” said Martin.

"We are so proud of the support he gets from Jackson and the community of Jackson and the community and the school and his former classmates and everybody is just so supportive of him. He is living a dream,” said April Reynolds

The Yale Bulldogs will have to stage another upset tomorrow when they take on the defending champion Duke Blue Devils.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.